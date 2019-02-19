New report on alleged attempt by Trump to influence investigators

The New York Times reports that the president asked acting AG Matt Whitaker to allow a U.S. Attorney to take charge of the Michael Cohen case, even thought that U.S. Attorney had recused himself.
2:48 | 02/19/19

