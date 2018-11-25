Transcript for Republican Senate candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith sparks controversy

Thank you. Next to the race for senate in Mississippi. A runoff election set for this Tuesday major league baseball, the latest donor to Republican senator Cindy hyde-smith asking for their money back after a series of controversial statements she's made and photos showing her with confederate items and a new controversy over where she and her daughter went to school. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: Republican Cindy hyde-smith, the first woman to ever represent Mississippi in congress, once again taking heat for where she appears to stand on the state's racist past. The latest controversy, exposed this weekend by the Jackson free press -- that she went to high school at an all white "Segregation academy" -- published this yearbook photo. Years later she sent her daughter to a similar school. Her campaign calling the allegations "A new low." This after a separate photo came to light on her own Facebook page. The Republican senator seen here wearing a confederate army cap at the home of Jefferson Davis. The caption, Mississippi history at its best and there's a video of her joking with a supporter. If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row. Reporter: Hyde Smith later apologizing. There was no ill will, no intent, whatsoever in my statements. Reporter: After that video went viral, several corporations asked her to return their campaign donations. How embarrassing is Cindy hyde-smith? Reporter: Democrat Mike espy is hoping to become the first state senator since reconstruction. He's walked a fine line calling hyde-smith out while trying not to alienate rural white voters. I don't know what's in your heart, but we all know what came out of your mouth. It's given our state another black eye that we don't need. Reporter: Republicans normally don't have to worry about Mississippi, but because of the race issues, espy's voters are motivated. Now the president is heading to Mississippi to make sure his voters turn out too. Tom? All eyes on Mississippi. The election set for Tuesday. We're learning the identity

