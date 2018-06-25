6 are rescued when fishing boat bursts into flames

Others on a nearby boat took them to safety near Fort Lauderdale; no one was hurt.
0:08 | 06/25/18

Transcript for 6 are rescued when fishing boat bursts into flames
The fishing boat fire off Fort Lauderdale tonight six people have been rescued. After their boat burst into flames one mile offshore there were good samaritans right there.

