Transcript for Rescued hiker speaks out for the first time

Back now with the rescue of the hiker missing for nearly a week. Desperate for water and losing home. But tonight, speaking out about the rescue effort to locate him. Here's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonight, a hiker lost deep in the woods for nearly a week, remarkably, speaking out by phone for the first time from his hospital bed. It's not just one miracle, it's hundreds of miracles. Reporter: Joshua mcclatchy was dehydrated and weak, and needed to be carried out by the search and rescue team. I thought I'd never see anybody again. Reporter: This picture, taken just minutes after he was found. His first request, water. When they found me, they let me take a couple of sucks out the camelbak. It was so refreshing. I had an IV before I made it down, so I was starting to feel considerably better. Reporter: Mcclatchy set out on a solo adventure to celebrate his 38th birthday in a mountain area known as buckeye trail when he got lost in dangerous terrain. The mountains are very steep. There's rocks. We've got rattlesnakes, cottonmouth, copperheads, and bears. We've had encounters with all of them while we're out there during the search. Reporter: The hiker sent desperate texts to his mother, calling for help. Searchers using his faint cell phone signal to zero in with dogs and helicopters, with heat sensors to find him. I would like to thank my family and friends who welcomed me at the trail head. That was unexpected and warms my heart like no other. Reporter: Tom, mcclatchy also thanked everybody on the search and rescue teams who worked around the clock to find him, saying he wouldn't be alive without them. Tom?

