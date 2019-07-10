Transcript for Rescuers find dog trapped for weeks after Bahamas hurricane

Finally tonight, the American volunteers and their miracle find. It's been just over a month since hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas. The first responders and volunteers there the entire time. Including big dog ranch rescue, from loxahatchee groves, Florida, who just made a miraculous discovery. Oh, my god. Let's get you this. Hi, baby. Reporter: Using a drone with infrared technology to pick up heat signals, they find a dog. Trapped for weeks. Separated from his family. And look at the dog when they find him. Oh, my god, baby. Look at that tail wagging. Reporter: Feeding him. Talking to him. We got you. I know. Reporter: Clearing debris. Come on, baby. Reporter: The A.C. Unit he was pinned under. Hungry, but okay. That rescue group bringing him to Florida, to their clinic, to nurse him back. How he has survived is a miracle. Total miracle. Reporter: In fact, they've name him miracle. And as they try to find his family, more than 10,000 other families saying they would adopt him. Hi David, it's lauree Simons from big dog ranch rescue. Reporter: Tonight, they tell us, he's eating and getting better. Going to give you some strength. Yeah. Reporter: He's gained four pounds. And he's up and walking, just today. We want to thank everybody for their worldwide support for this little frail miracle. Reporter: Tonight, all of us pulling for that miracle fighter. We love miracle. Why switch to Fios now,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.