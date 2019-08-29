Transcript for Residents in Florida preparing for the worst as hurricane looms

As we said, Florida is in a state of emergency tonight, as hurricane Dorian barrels towards the mainland. People are already waiting in long lines for gas and water and other supplies. ABC's gio Benitez is in Miami tonight with the rush to get ready. Reporter: Tonight, worried residents are lining up across the entire state of Florida, snapping up supplies. Outside this Lowe's near Orlando before dawn, racing to get generators. And long waits for fuel at this tampa-area Costco. This is what we're seeing all across south Florida. People preparing for this storm. Loading up that plywood to board up their homes. At this Miami Home Depot, we met Jose norieg buying 26 sandbags. We're obviously plans for the worst possible, but hoping for the best. Reporter: Dorian tore through the U.S. And British virgin Islands Wednesday, winding gusting above 110 miles per hour. Ripping this roof to pieces. And tonight, it's getting stronger by the minute. Florida's governor today telling residents the time to prepare is now. You should have seven days of food and medicine and water. Reporter: With more than 17 million people, nearly the entire state of Florida in the cone of uncertainty. Mass evacuations are likely. It's mind-boggling, because nobody knows exactly where this storm's going. Reporter: Hurricane hunters flying inside Dorian trying to track the storms every movement. At the Kennedy space center, nasa using this crawler to move a 400-foot tall mobile launcher out of harm's way. Florida power and light bracing for outages. Some 15,000 transformers on-hand. 5,000 crew members standing by. We are ready, we're prepared and we will aggress all the outages as they happen. Reporter: Dorian now potentially the strongest hurricane to strike Florida's east coast since Andrew, a category 5, in 1992. The last category 4, Irma in 2017, first making landfall in the Florida keys, packing winds of 130 miles an hour. Gio joins us live now from Miami. Gio, the storm is still several days away from making landfall, but there are still questions about where it will hit. But from what you're seeing right now, some people seem to be taking this very seriously. Reporter: Oh, they sure are, this is a very busy store right now. And take a look at the sheves behind me. Some of them have just emptied out because so many people are buying plywood to board up their homes. The manager says he hasn't seen it this busy in years. The rush is on. Gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.