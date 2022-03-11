Former retail giant Kmart closes more stores

There will only be three remaining Kmart stores in the United States. The former retail giant once had more than 2,000 stores, but has been unable to keep up with Amazon, Target and Walmart.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live