Transcript for A retired police officer and the child he helped deliver become friends

And finally tonight, a routine traffic stop with a surprise ending. Here's ABC's John donvan. How is it going tonight? I'm all right, thank you. Reporter: When a New Jersey police officer made this stop. He had no idea the person in the car was someone he shared a lifetime bond with. The younger guy on the right is Michael Patterson the officer on the scene, on the left, Michael bailly the guy in the car pulled over for a minor violation, involving a tinted window. It turns out that met before. A long time ago. On the day that Michael was born at home in this house. And on that day, a police officer had been called to assist in his birth. The story was a family favorite. My mom, she would tell the story every year on my birthday. Reporter: Well, by amazing coincidence, that cop now retired was the very guy he had pulled over. Something neither of them realized at first until they started chatting. Listen in. Here's where they realize it. The first thing I deliver at that house. At the house? That was the first baby I ever delivered, and I remember. That was me! That was me! That was me! No way. That was me. I was born at home. Reporter: That's how they became friends. The retired cop and the kid who he delivered. Who decided not to write a ticket that day. John donvan, ABC news. Thank you for watching. Have a wonderful Saturday. Good night.ight.

