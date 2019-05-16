Transcript for The reunion between a mother and daughter that was 70 years in the making

Finally tonight here, America strong. A mother and daughter meeting 70 years after she was born. Lynn WRAY is now 70. She was born in North Carolina in 1948, adopted when she was just a baby. She would grow up, start her own family, but she would always wonder about her biological mother. All these years later, after taking a DNA test, Lynn would get a phone call from a woman named Elizabeth Pullen. Lynn's mother. Her mother has a granddaughter who is a photographer, and she had an idea. How to capture the moment at sugar mill pond in youngsville, Louisiana. Lynn covering her eyes. They bring her over to her mother where they are soon back to back. Lynn, I'm so excited. Reporter: And mom could tell something already. You're taller than momma. Reporter: Lynn asks for her mother's hand. Give me your hand. There we go. Reporter: They wait for their cue. Okay. Turn around. Okay. You look like me, don't you? We look alike. You're beautiful. You are, too. Reporter: All these years later, and a message from her You are wonderful, and I love you. I love you. They've already spent a week together. They are now planning a family reunion this summer. I'm David Muir. We'll see you tomorrow.

