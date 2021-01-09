Rev. Jesse Jackson battles COVID-19

More
The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Jackson are battling COVID-19. The family says Jacqueline Jackson has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit, but is still receiving oxygen.
0:18 | 09/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rev. Jesse Jackson battles COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Jackson are battling COVID-19. The family says Jacqueline Jackson has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit, but is still receiving oxygen.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79755476","title":"Rev. Jesse Jackson battles COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/rev-jesse-jackson-battles-covid-19-79755476"}