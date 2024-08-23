RFK Jr. Suspending campaign, endorses Trump

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced he's suspending his presidential campaign, endorsing Trump and working to remove his name from ballots in battleground states where he would be a "spoiler" for Trump.

August 23, 2024

