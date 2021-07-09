Robert F. Kennedy’s widow speaks out

More
Ethel Kennedy, the widow of the late Robert F. Kennedy, said her husband’s killer “should not have the opportunity to terrorize again,” after he was recommended for parole in August.
0:13 | 09/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Robert F. Kennedy’s widow speaks out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"Ethel Kennedy, the widow of the late Robert F. Kennedy, said her husband’s killer “should not have the opportunity to terrorize again,” after he was recommended for parole in August. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79883406","title":"Robert F. Kennedy’s widow speaks out","url":"/WNT/video/robert-kennedys-widow-speaks-79883406"}