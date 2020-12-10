Transcript for Roberta McCain, mother of late Arizona Sen. John McCain, has died

We learned today the mother of the late Senator John McCain has died Roberta McCain passing away at the age of 108. She fiercely campaign with her son when he ran for president in 2008. The king's widow Cindy posting I could have asked for a better role model for a better friend.

