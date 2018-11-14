Transcript for Routine traffic stop in Arkansas turns into shootout in broad daylight

We turn next to the terrifying moments when a deputy comes under fire when the suspect he pulled over jumped out of his car in front of the deputy and began shooting right into the windshield of the patrol car. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo tonight. Reporter: Watch what starts as a routine traffic stop in Arkansas -- . Shots fired, shots fired. Jesus! Reporter: -- Quickly turn into a shootout in broad daylight. Shots fired, county! Reporter: This newly released dash cam showing the driver Sunday unload round after round. That silver car pulling up, quickly reversing, getting out of harm's way. Sheriff in a gunfight out here with somebody, he needs backup. Reporter: The driver then gets out and starts approaching the police vehicle. From another camera, we see the gunfight play out. That's corporal Brett Thompson behind his SUV. While the shooter, identified by police as 29-year-old Luis Cobos cenobio, takes aim and fires from the hood, before getting back in his car and taking off. County, I need units now! Reporter: Briefly stopping down the road to let a passenger out. I've got a white female, just got out. Reporter: That woman, his girlfriend, later approaching the corporal with arms raised. Why did he pull a gun on me? I have no clue. Reporter: Corporal Thompson was unharmed. Is but his vehicle and windshield riddled with bullets. The suspect eventually surrendering, appearing in court Wednesday, now facing several charges. The suspect is now being detained by I.C.E. David?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.