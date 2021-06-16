-
Now Playing: Passengers test positive for COVID-19 on 1st cruise ship to set sail from North America
-
Now Playing: Cruise passengers test positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: American Airlines pilot gives lifesaving advice mid flight
-
Now Playing: Delta CEO speaks on rising reports of unruly passengers
-
Now Playing: Glamorous camping in the heart of NYC
-
Now Playing: Henry Golding’s top travel tips
-
Now Playing: FBI questions suspect in latest air rage incident
-
Now Playing: Passengers subdue off-duty flight attendant making threats near cockpit
-
Now Playing: It’s not too late to schedule that summer getaway
-
Now Playing: Lobster diver speaks out after whale incident
-
Now Playing: Temperatures cool down in East
-
Now Playing: Passengers overpower man allegedly attempting overtake plane
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship passengers test positive for COVID-19, despite safety protocols
-
Now Playing: Longer lines and higher fares for travelers
-
Now Playing: Uber, Lyft prices rise as demand rebounds post-pandemic
-
Now Playing: Connecticut residents battle over the state's best pizza
-
Now Playing: How Connecticut is making a comeback after pandemic
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos announces space flight with his brother
-
Now Playing: Aboard the 1st cruise ship to set sail in North America