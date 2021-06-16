Royal Caribbean postpones voyage after crewmembers test positive for COVID-19

More
The ship was set to leave Florida on July 3. Eight workers tested positive, despite being vaccinated earlier this month.
0:19 | 06/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Royal Caribbean postpones voyage after crewmembers test positive for COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"The ship was set to leave Florida on July 3. Eight workers tested positive, despite being vaccinated earlier this month.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78324605","title":"Royal Caribbean postpones voyage after crewmembers test positive for COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/royal-caribbean-postpones-voyage-crewmembers-test-positive-covid-78324605"}