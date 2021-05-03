Royal feud intensifies: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan speak out

In an upcoming interview with Oprah, Duchess Meghan suggested that the Royal family spread lies about the couple. She said she no longer fears telling her truth to the public.
0:39 | 03/05/21

