Transcript for Royal rift in Princess Markle's 'Dear Daddy' letter

Back now with a stunning letter from American princess Meghan Markle to her estranged father, the raw and emotional correspondence. Here's Julia Macfarlane from Buckingham palace tonight. Reporter: The private heart break from the duchess of Sussex now revealed to the world by her father in "The mail" on Sunday. A five-page handwritten letter by Meghan addressed to Thomas Markle tells of her pain at his attacks on her and prince Harry. She accuses her father who staged this fake photo shoot before the wedding of fabricating stories to the press. It is with a heavy heart that I write this not understanding why you've chosen to take this path turning a blind eye to the pain you're causing. Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces. The intensely personal letter makes a plea fer father to stop publicly airingr este Camino que grievances. If you love me as you tell the press you do, please stop. Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Thomas Markle shared the letter after five of the duchess' closest friends gave anonymous interviews defending Meghan to "People" magazine last week. Markle telling "The mail" on Sunday he found her words cold and that her letter was like a dagger to the heart. Meghan has been undergoing a delicate transition upon joining the ancient institution that is the royal family. There's a large press office to help her with that, but still this family drama continues to spill over from private anguish into public spectacle.

