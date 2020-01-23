New rule allows airlines to ban some support animals

More
Service animals would be limited to trained dogs only and just for passengers with disabilities or psychiatric disorders
0:14 | 01/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New rule allows airlines to ban some support animals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Service animals would be limited to trained dogs only and just for passengers with disabilities or psychiatric disorders","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68463518","title":"New rule allows airlines to ban some support animals","url":"/WNT/video/rule-airlines-ban-support-animals-68463518"}