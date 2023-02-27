Rupert Murdoch says Fox News hosts ‘endorsed’ stolen election lies

The Fox News boss said in a deposition that any executives who allowed the lies to be broadcast on the air “should be reprimanded” or “maybe got rid of,” according to a new court filing.

February 27, 2023

