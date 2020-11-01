-
Now Playing: Major storm closing in
-
Now Playing: Rush drummer Neil Peart died
-
Now Playing: CDC: Latest flu numbers
-
Now Playing: The Aussie relief efforts
-
Now Playing: Top US official believes passenger jet was hit by Iranian missile
-
Now Playing: Model Talk: The Primary Forecast Is Live
-
Now Playing: How much exercise does it take to be healthy?
-
Now Playing: Boeing releases disturbing internal communications between employees
-
Now Playing: Flu deaths up in the new year: CDC
-
Now Playing: Arizona senator wants to ban sex ed in schools
-
Now Playing: 'Bad Wig Bandit' wanted in Charlotte
-
Now Playing: Seals enjoy 'tub time'
-
Now Playing: Camel tips the scale
-
Now Playing: ‘Jane Doe’ murder victim identified 40 years later by DNA
-
Now Playing: US Navy destroyer ‘aggressively approached’ by Russian ship
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: Dangerous storm brings severe weather from tornadoes to snow
-
Now Playing: President fires back at new war powers act
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein survivor describes working in his NYC townhouse: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers recount first hearing about him as teens: Part 2