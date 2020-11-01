Now Playing: Major storm closing in

Now Playing: Rush drummer Neil Peart died

Now Playing: CDC: Latest flu numbers

Now Playing: The Aussie relief efforts

Now Playing: Top US official believes passenger jet was hit by Iranian missile

Now Playing: Model Talk: The Primary Forecast Is Live

Now Playing: How much exercise does it take to be healthy?

Now Playing: Boeing releases disturbing internal communications between employees

Now Playing: Flu deaths up in the new year: CDC

Now Playing: Arizona senator wants to ban sex ed in schools

Now Playing: 'Bad Wig Bandit' wanted in Charlotte

Now Playing: Seals enjoy 'tub time'

Now Playing: Camel tips the scale

Now Playing: ‘Jane Doe’ murder victim identified 40 years later by DNA

Now Playing: US Navy destroyer ‘aggressively approached’ by Russian ship

Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

Now Playing: Dangerous storm brings severe weather from tornadoes to snow

Now Playing: President fires back at new war powers act

Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein survivor describes working in his NYC townhouse: Part 1