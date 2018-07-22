Russia demands that the US release agent Maria Butina

The 29-year-old Russian gun rights activist has been accused of being a Kremlin agent and attempting to infiltrate the American political system, even offering sex in exchange for advancement.
2:12 | 07/22/18

