Russia launches a new ground assault in Ukraine's north

Russian troops with armored vehicles and artillery attempted to break through defense lines in the Kharkiv region. In response, Ukraine's Defense Ministry mobilized reserve units in the area.

May 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live