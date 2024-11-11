Russia, North Korea prepare 50,000 troops to reclaim captured territory 

Russia has reportedly gathered a force of 50,000 soldiers, including thousands of North Korean troops, to reclaim parts of Russia’s Kursk region that were seized by Ukraine. 

November 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live