Transcript for Russia targeted African-American vote: Reports

Next here tonight the most sweeping analysis yet of Russia's meddling on social media prepared for the Senate Intelligence Committee. Concluding that Russia used every major social media platform to help Donald Trump win. And then to help him once he was an office analysts form over millions of interactions turned over like FaceBook Twitter and Google. Finding also that the Russians especially targeted African Americans here in the US to try to suppress turnout and discourage them from voting for Hillary Clinton.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.