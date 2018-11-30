-
Now Playing: President Trump threatens GM with cuts, Ivanka Trump speaks out on emails
-
Now Playing: Trump vows to retaliate against GM
-
Now Playing: Russia: Trump canceled meeting because of US 'political situation'
-
Now Playing: President Trump signs new North American trade pact at G-20 summit
-
Now Playing: What were Trump's business dealings with Russia?
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort's lawyers head to court
-
Now Playing: Trump signs new trade deal with Mexico, Canada
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts Michael Cohen after guilty plea
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren outlines her foreign policy vision, says Trump 'embraces' dictators
-
Now Playing: 'This is going to be a very sad chapter of American history': Sen. Nelson
-
Now Playing: Trump abruptly cancels planned Putin meeting
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen pleads guilty to making false statements to Congress
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Cohen a 'liar,' says he did 'nothing wrong' in pursuing project in Moscow
-
Now Playing: Trump: Michael Cohen is lying, a 'weak person'
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen will 'continue to cooperate,' lawyer says
-
Now Playing: Trump says pardon for Manafort a possibility
-
Now Playing: Trump refuses to rule out pardon for Manafort
-
Now Playing: The Senate has advanced a resolution to end US military involvement in Yemen
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump: 'There are criminal elements' within migrant caravan