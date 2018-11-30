Russia: Trump canceled meeting because of US 'political situation'

More
The president's former lawyer has struck a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller.
2:47 | 11/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russia: Trump canceled meeting because of US 'political situation'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59531822,"title":"Russia: Trump canceled meeting because of US 'political situation'","duration":"2:47","description":"The president's former lawyer has struck a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller.","url":"/WNT/video/russia-trump-canceled-meeting-us-political-situation-59531822","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.