Transcript for Russian bombers, fighter jets intercepted by US military near Alaska

learned tonight four U.S. Fighter jets intercepted six Russian military aircraft off the coast of Alaska. Tonight, how Russia is now explaining this, and here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz. Reporter: It is the first time Russian aircraft have come near Alaska since January. Four Russian bombers and two fighter planes intercepted by American warplanes. U U.S. F-22s in two separate encounters. The Russian aircraft never leaving international air space. They're very gradual rendezvous where the intercepting airplanes come up alongside the Russian bombers, Russian fighters and slowly escort them out of U.S. Airspace. Reporter: U.S. Warplanes do the same kind of surveillance off Russia's coast or its border. We were part of a ten-ship fighter exercise along the border with Estonia. But the Russian response can be this one over the black sea, can be far more provocative and dangerous. Sometimes within feet of U.S. Aircraft. And Martha Raddatz with us live tonight from our Washington bur rope. And Martha, the Russian ministry of defense out with a response about this incident tonight, saying it was a scheduled mission? Reporter: It was, David. The Russians acknowledging they were escorted by U.S. Fighters, but making a point of saying they were in neutral air spas during their 12-hour flight and making the point that these aircraft can carry strategic weapons. David? All right, Martha, thank you. Now, to the showdown on

