Transcript for Russian Destroyer nearly collides with US Navy warship

Now to the high tension in the high seas and that near collision between a U.S. Navy cruiser and a Russian destroyer. Tonight, the finger pointing escalating. Here's ABC's Julia Macfarlane. Reporter: "Dangerous, irresponsible, reckless." Ferocious words after a Russian destroyer came within feet of a U.S. Navy warship near the pacific. Acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan calling the Russian move, "Unsafe and unprofessional," promising to file a formal complaint. It will not deter us from conducting our operations. Reporter: And the chief of naval operations in a tweet lashing out saying the Russians actions, "Do not match what the world expects from a responsible and trustworthy world power." According to the U.S. Navy's 7th fleet at approximately 11:45 A.M. Friday, the "Uss chancellorsville" while in the Philippine sea was preparing for a helicopter to land on its deck. That's when a Russian destroyer accelerated, and closed to an unsafe distance, forcing the American vessel to reverse all engines at full throttle to avoid collision. Both ships coming to within 50 to 100 feet of each other, close enough for American officers to see Russian sailors, appearing to sunbathe. But the Russian pacific fleet disputes the American account, claiming it was the U.S. Ship that changed course without warning, forcing the Russian destroyer to broadcast a protest and perform an emergency move. One Russian senator warning both sides are now balancing on a "Razor's edge" from escalation. Well, this incident comes just days after the U.S. Navy says a Russian fighter jet made unsafe moves in front of one of its aircraft, flying over the mediterranean. They say the Russians put an American pilot and crew at risk, Tom. Julia, thank you. Now to the growing concern

