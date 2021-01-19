Russian opposition leader detained upon return to country

More
Alexei Navalny, who nearly died last year after being poisoned, was immediately detained by Russian authorities for at least the next 30 days. The move prompted outrage around the world.
1:16 | 01/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russian opposition leader detained upon return to country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:16","description":"Alexei Navalny, who nearly died last year after being poisoned, was immediately detained by Russian authorities for at least the next 30 days. The move prompted outrage around the world. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75330706","title":"Russian opposition leader detained upon return to country","url":"/WNT/video/russian-opposition-leader-detained-return-country-75330706"}