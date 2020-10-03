2 Russian reconnaissance planes intercepted off Alaska

More
NORAD reported that U.S. and Canadian fighter jets intercepted the Russian planes, which did not enter U.S. or Canadian air space.
0:12 | 03/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 Russian reconnaissance planes intercepted off Alaska

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"NORAD reported that U.S. and Canadian fighter jets intercepted the Russian planes, which did not enter U.S. or Canadian air space.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69516853","title":"2 Russian reconnaissance planes intercepted off Alaska","url":"/WNT/video/russian-reconnaissance-planes-intercepted-off-alaska-69516853"}