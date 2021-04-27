Russian skater leads after short program amid doping controversy

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva topped the women’s short program despite testing positive for a banned drug. Officials said Valieva’s legal team claimed she failed the test because of a mix-up.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live