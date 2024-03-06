'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez convicted of involuntary manslaughter

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

March 6, 2024

