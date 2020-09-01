Ruth Bader Ginsburg reveals she is now cancer free

The 86-year-old Supreme Court justice revealed last year she had a malignant tumor on her pancreas, but is now cancer-free after completing a three-week course of radiation therapy.
0:19 | 01/09/20

