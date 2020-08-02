-
Now Playing: David Muir on tonight’s debate
-
Now Playing: 'World News Tonight's' David Muir reveals debate stage
-
Now Playing: Sanders, Buttigieg riding high into NH debate
-
Now Playing: Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman escorted out of White House: Lawyer
-
Now Playing: Nate Silver looks ahead to the New Hampshire primary
-
Now Playing: ‘I'm not happy with him’: Trump on Vindman
-
Now Playing: The top issues for New Hampshire voters
-
Now Playing: Trump calls emoluments victory a ‘total win’
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren apologizes to women of color who left her campaign
-
Now Playing: WMUR-TV offers behind-the-scenes tour at NH debate
-
Now Playing: How one NH station will cover the New Hampshire primary
-
Now Playing: Fallout from Iowa debacle as candidates prepare for final debate
-
Now Playing: Leader of al-Qaida affiliate in Yemen killed by US
-
Now Playing: New questions about Iowa caucus results
-
Now Playing: 7 candidates qualify for NH Dem primary debate, podium order and format announced
-
Now Playing: New Hampshire debate stage set in timelapse footage
-
Now Playing: ‘Trusted Travelers’ program is suspended for New Yorkers
-
Now Playing: Stage set for New Hampshire Democratic Debate
-
Now Playing: Trump makes 1st public comments since acquittal