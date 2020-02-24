Sanders’ Nevada win makes him clear front-runner in race for Democratic pick

More
Sen. Bernie Sanders, following a massive 27-point win in the Nevada caucuses, celebrated with supporters at a rally in Houston.
2:52 | 02/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sanders’ Nevada win makes him clear front-runner in race for Democratic pick

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:52","description":"Sen. Bernie Sanders, following a massive 27-point win in the Nevada caucuses, celebrated with supporters at a rally in Houston.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69166404","title":"Sanders’ Nevada win makes him clear front-runner in race for Democratic pick","url":"/WNT/video/sanders-nevada-win-makes-clear-front-runner-race-69166404"}