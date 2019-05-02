School bus driver shot in possible road-rage case: Police

More
The shooting began with a crash involving the school bus and another vehicle, Minneapolis authorities said.
0:17 | 02/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for School bus driver shot in possible road-rage case: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60864566,"title":"School bus driver shot in possible road-rage case: Police","duration":"0:17","description":"The shooting began with a crash involving the school bus and another vehicle, Minneapolis authorities said. ","url":"/WNT/video/school-bus-driver-shot-road-rage-case-police-60864566","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.