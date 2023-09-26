Scientists encounter rare "dumbo" octopus

Researchers off the coast of Hawaii collected data on the sea creature that is usually spotted slightly above the seafloor at depths of up to 13,000 feet.

September 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live