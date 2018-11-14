Scientists find so-called 'Super Earth' 6 light years away

More
Its mass is more than three times the Earth's and it's much colder, with a temperature about 238 degrees below zero.
0:11 | 11/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scientists find so-called 'Super Earth' 6 light years away
And a new discovery and space tonight scientists say they have found signs of a so called super earth orbiting a star six light years away the planet's size three times our own. Apparently much colder.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59203560,"title":"Scientists find so-called 'Super Earth' 6 light years away","duration":"0:11","description":"Its mass is more than three times the Earth's and it's much colder, with a temperature about 238 degrees below zero. ","url":"/WNT/video/scientists-find-called-super-earth-light-years-59203560","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.