Now Playing: Deaths linked to heat in Northwest

Now Playing: Former Nashville police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter

Now Playing: Harry Dunn's parents travel to US in continued fight for justice

Now Playing: Sisters make cute 'robot noises' while keeping cool during the 115°F heatwave

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 2, 2021

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 2, 2021

Now Playing: US troops leave key Afghan base after nearly 2 decades

Now Playing: Korean schools begin teaching classes on K-pop as industry explodes worldwide

Now Playing: Surfside building collapse, heat wave, Princess Diana honored: Week in Photos

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 1, 2021

Now Playing: Hong Kong on a ‘rapid path to becoming a police state’

Now Playing: Prince William and Harry reunite to honor Princess Diana

Now Playing: Residents escape encroaching wildfire

Now Playing: COVID-19 deaths continue to decline worldwide

Now Playing: Diana statue revealed, Cosby released, a sunflower field: World in Photos, July 1

Now Playing: How this woman’s epic high diving has brought her to a place of self love

Now Playing: Prince William and Prince Harry unveil statue of their mom Princess Diana

Now Playing: A tribute to Princess Diana