Transcript for Search continues for ‘Glee’ actress

Next tonight, the emotional scene in California as dive teams continue to search for "Glee" actress naya Rivera. Her mother and brother visiting the lake where Rivera disappeared and officials believe she drowned. Here's Kaylee Hartung. Reporter: Tonight, with the search for "Glee" star naya Rivera grows more desperate, this powerful moment, Rivera's family visiting the scene. Her grief-stricken mother dropping to her knees, naya's brother consoling her. Our goal is to bring the families some closure. It's a traumatic time for them. They're devastated. Reporter: A sonar system now being used to search lake piru where they believe she drowned. This video showing how crews scan the bottom of lake, in difficult conditions with low visibility, even in the dark. It's a situation -- these are difficult, because we don't know if she's going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now. Reporter: The search for the 33-year-old actress began four days ago. The last moments she was seen alive caught on this surveillance video, leaving the dock on a pontoon boat with her son. Three hours later the boat was found adrift in the middle of the lake. The emergency is we have a missing person. Mom is nowhere to be found. Reporter: The 4-year-old on board found sleeping alone. Lake piru is a canyon that was dammed and flooded 20 years ago, so the terrain underwater is littered with trees and debris. Making an already difficult search even more complicated. Tom? A sad search all around. All right, Kaylee, thank you.

