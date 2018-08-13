Search expands for Phoenix woman missing for nearly 10 days

Kiera Bergman, 19, was last seen at work; her mother said her purse, wallet and ID were left at her apartment.
0:15 | 08/13/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Search expands for Phoenix woman missing for nearly 10 days
The search is expanding tonight for a young Phoenix woman missing for nearly ten days now nineteen year old cure for. Was last seen it work August 4 her mother tonight saying Berkman had recently moved from California with a boyfriend. And tells ABC news her purse wallet and ID were left at the apartment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

