Search for suspect in Texas teen murder

Texas officials are searching for the suspect who killed 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina after her body was found on Tuesday when she failed to appear at a Christmas parade.

December 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live