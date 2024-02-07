Search underway for Marines after helicopter goes down

Search crews were able to find the wreckage of the missing CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter hours after it was "reported overdue" to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Tuesday night.

February 7, 2024

