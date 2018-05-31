Sears planning to shut down at least 72 more stores in the US

The company, which controls Sears and Kmart, has closed nearly 400 stores in the last 12 months.
0:11 | 05/31/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Sears planning to shut down at least 72 more stores in the US
And Sears tonight in a new round of closings the company which controls Sears and Kmart plants shut down at least 72 more stores in the US this year. It already closed nearly 400 stores in just the last twelve months.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

