Seattle Seahawks release Chad Wheeler after domestic violence incident

Wheeler said he will “walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another.” He said the events “transpired from a manic episode” and that he is “deeply sorry.”
0:17 | 01/28/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Seattle Seahawks release Chad Wheeler after domestic violence incident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

