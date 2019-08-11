Secret girlfriend reveals victim's final words

Krystal Lee testified that her former lover Patrick Frazee said his wife's last words were "please stop" after investigators allege Frazee beat his wife to death with a baseball bat.
1:35 | 11/08/19

