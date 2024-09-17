Secret Service tells Trump more planning, security needed to continue golf outings

The acting Secret Service director encouraged former President Trump to give as much notice as possible before his golf outings, a source told ABC News.

September 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live