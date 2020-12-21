Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Russia clearly behind cyber attack

More
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is downplaying the attacks while casting suspicion on China instead.
1:49 | 12/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Russia clearly behind cyber attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is downplaying the attacks while casting suspicion on China instead. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74834563","title":"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Russia clearly behind cyber attack","url":"/WNT/video/secretary-state-mike-pompeo-russia-cyber-attack-74834563"}