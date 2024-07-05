Seismic change in the UK as the Labour Party wins in a landslide victory

In his first official remarks after his Labour Party's landslide victory, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to lead a "government of service" focused on national renewal.

July 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live