Transcript for Semi-truck plows into stopped traffic causing deadly highway pileup

We will track it through the weekend. Thank you. Next, the horror horrific and deadly truck crash. And driver live streaming as a driver blew by him. Tonight, he is facing charges that include multiple counts of vehicular homicide. Along I-70 in Denver. Reporter: A major interstate tonight still partly shut down. Oh, my god. Reporter: After a rush-hour hellscape, triggered by the crash of an out-of-control tractor trailer. A chain-reaction nightmare Greg Salinas barely escaped. At least four people did not. I know the driver that hit me is no longer alive. Reporter: The big-rig driver, 23-year-old Rogel aguilera-mederos, now facing vehicular homicide charges. Investigators are reviewing videos that appear to have captured his truck just before the crash. Oh, my god! Reporter: The big rig speeding past Josh Mccutchen seconds before the collision. Police say they're looking at another video, that an appears to show the driver swerving across lanes. He loses control of the vehicle coming down I-70. He can't stop, doesn't stop, and ends up colliding with several cars. Reporter: 24 cars and four semis explode into flames, fueled by the truck's spilled cargo of lumber. It is not clear why the truck did not stop, but police say it does not appear to be intentional, and there is no indication of drugs or alcohol. Cliton Sandell live there. Investigators are working to figure out what is going on with that driver and the safety concern, the fire so intense and it could have wakened the bridge and roads behind you. That's right. The intensity of that fire and the explosion had engineers worried but they now say it is safe. But the fire did severely damage the other side of the highway. You can see the crews down there making repairs now. They hope to have the interstate reopened by tomorrow morning. Clayton, thank you. We want to turn now to politics and the race for 2020.

