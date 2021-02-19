Sen. Ted Cruz under fire for vacation amid Texas storm

The Texas senator acknowledged that he traveled to Mexico for a family vacation this week as his state struggled with a powerful winter storm that left many without power.
3:15 | 02/19/21

Comments
Sen. Ted Cruz under fire for vacation amid Texas storm

